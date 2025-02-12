REPORT: Is Vikings QB Sam Darnold a Bad Look for the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in two key people that will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Carroll is a proven winner anywhere he goes. He brings outstanding leadership and a veteran presence to the Raiders and to the locker room. He knows what it takes to get the job done and get things rolling for a franchise. He has won championships at the college level and the NFL level. And now will try to bring one to the Raiders.
Now Carroll and Spytek will be looking for their next franchise quarterback. The Raiders have not had good quarterback play over the last two seasons. Carroll and Spytek will have options on how they want to address the problem.
The Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They can move up in the draft to select a top quarterback or stay put and select a quarterback in the later rounds. The Raiders also can find their next quarterback via free agency. One of the top quarterbacks in free agency will be Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold had a great season, He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a playoff appearance. The downside came in the last two games of the season for Darnold, where he did not play well when it mattered the most.
"I think the challenging thing about that is Sam Darnold under pressure is a bad look, and that team [Raiders] does not have the protection necessarily," said former NFL Player Domonique Foxworth on Get Up. "I think you get the best version of every quarterback honestly when they are protected. Some quarterbacks who have the athleticism or who have the ability to make quick decisions would be better in that situation. I do not think Danrold is perfect for that."
The Raiders have to go with the quarterback they feel best fit their scheme. The Raiders coaching staff is filled with a lot of veterans and that will help whoever the Raider quarterback is next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE