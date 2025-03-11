Media Host Loves What Geno Brings to the Raiders
The biggest hole that the Las Vegas Raiders had to fill this offseason was at the quarterback position. They had done that now by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith last week.
Smith has spent his last five seasons with the Seahawks. In his first season has a starter in Seattle he took them to the playoffs. Last season Smith lead the Seahawks to a 10-7 record and had a good season.
Smith will also reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Carroll knows Smith well and he was a huge reason why the Raiders went after Smith. They both want to turn things around next season for the Raiders and they will have another opportunity together.
Rich Eisen talked about why he loves what Smith brings to the Silver and Black on "The Rich Eisen Show" yesterday.
"We did see a quarterback change address on Friday to kick this whole thing off, when the Seahawks here like hey Pete [Carroll] you like Geno [Smith] so much, we tried to re-sign him, he said no and they were like okay you are gone," said Eisen. "Geno is in Vegas and I love this move for Las Vegas because it does not mean anything but flexibility and stability."
"In the terms of flexibility they can go wherever they want with that draft choice now. They are not locked into having to get that quarterback because they do not want, for the second straight year, to go through first round of the NFL draft without getting a quarterback and then dealing with the aftermath and the consequences just to ask Antonio Pierce how that went for him and the Raiders last year. Spoiler alert poorly, it went poorly."
"They do not have to worry about that because they got Geno. And Geno is nothing but a stable man. That guy is somebody that the locker room will be able to look at and rally around him ... What Geno did in Seattle was keep that ship upfloat and on occasion a threat."
"They [Raiders] are sitting back and looking at other options and figuring out what they are doing with this draft choice and building around a stable quarterback spot. I understand you want generational, not stable. You want top five not stable ... Listen what the Raiders have is stability at the spot right now. And a sixth overall draft choice that if they do not have the guy at the top of their draft board and the quarterback is their that they do not like, they can sit back and say who wants him."
