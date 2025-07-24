WATCH: Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- After a number of offseason changes, the 2025 season looks like it will be a much better campaign for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, for that to happen, the Raiders must have a solid training camp.
Las Vegas needs their offense to lead the way. Second-year offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson will be one of the main players the Raiders lean on this upcoming season.
Powers-Johnson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Does it feel different now being kind of the old man in the secondary?
Bennett: "No, I wouldn't call myself an old man. It's good to have some experience, like I've been through a lot since I've been here. Third head coach, third DB coach in three years. I just try to drop down the knowledge to the guys, the young guys, because knowledge is power. So yeah, I'm just trying to do my due diligence, and just try to help everybody out."
Q: You mentioned you've been through a lot since you've been here. You had to prove yourself as a rookie, and then you had to prove yourself again in the second year to become a starter. And now does it feel like you're having to basically start over in that whole process?
Bennett: "Yeah, for sure, but I feel like there's no other way that you'll want it. You don't want anybody to just give you anything. Like, I'm here to work and I just got to show the coaches who I am, who I know I can be, and just go out there and just continue to compete."
Q: It's early in the process, but how are you feeling so far, as far as picking up everything and being healthy as well?
Bennett: "Yeah, it feels amazing, man. I haven't had both my shoulders since college. So like, man, I go out there during games knowing that my shoulders will pop out, like, last season, my shoulder probably popped out like, five times because I had a torn labrum. A lot of people don't know that, but I was just thugging it out, they'll put it back in, go back in, or whatever, but it feels good to have it back right now. Now it's time to keep taking that next step."
