BREAKING: Buccaneers GM Licht Talks Raiders' John Spytek
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.
New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will learn more about the prospects in this draft class throughout the week as they try to find the best fits for the team.
Spytek spent several seasons as the assistant general manager under GM Jason Licht with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, learning valuable lessons he hopes to bring to the Silver and Black. Licht told me Spytek was incredibly important to his career and his life.
“I could talk for a long time about John,” Licht said. “He means a lot to me personally and professionally. He’s very loyal, very dedicated, hardworking, smart, genuine, authentic person.”
Spytek joined the Bucs in 2016 after spending time with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.
He built a name for himself in NFL circles by having an elite eye for talent and scouting at a high level. He helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl by having a heavy hand in player personnel decisions.
In recent years, the Raiders have struggled to build through the draft. Outside of last season’s class, the Raiders had just two first-round picks from the last seven seasons on the roster in Week 1: defensive end Tyree Wilson and left tackle Kolton Miller.
The Raiders were the fifth-worst team in the league when it came to having top-10 picks, having to select from that group four times from 2014 to 2023. Raider Nation hopes Spytek can change the team’s fortunes in this regard.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also had good things to say about Spytek, calling him a ‘sharp guy.’ Raiders fans also hope he can take down the Chiefs after they have dominated the AFC West for so long.
While Spytek is focused on building the Raiders and not his football journey, it is important to note that Spytek has come a long way in his NFL career.
Having someone like Licht, who has won at the highest level in his corner, should be a major benefit.
