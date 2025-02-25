BREAKING: GM Spytek Reveals Raiders' Draft Needs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo, and they will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Coming up for Spytek and Carroll is the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, and the 2025 NFL Draft. It will be the first off season for these two working together to find the best players that fit their team.
Carroll and Spytek have made it clear that they want to compete and want to see that from their players. If players are not willing to do that and bring their best every day they will find themselves not on the Raiders roster.
"I will be remiss if I did not start with compete, you know that has been his [Carroll's] central thing," said Spytek at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I think you know, we are going to have a lot of positive energy."
"The guys that love to compete and play with passion are going to have a chance at our place. And the guys that maybe do not have that love for the game, they like it, it means to an end, there probably will not be as many places or spaces of them at our place."
"I think we want to set the tone with our film. People watch a week or two out for our games coming, they want to know if this is going to be a battle. This is going to be physical, this is going to be old school football and you know are we made for this?"
"I think that is what this game comes down to, am I willing to play harder, longer than the guy lining up across from me? And if you are not then I want to be the space, that is where the Raiders live. That has served me well over my career."
It is clear from Carroll and Spytek what players and type of team they want to be next season and beyond. It is simple, work hard or you will be out looking for another team. Carroll and Spytek know what it takes to win it all.
