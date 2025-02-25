BREAKING: John Spytek Update on Raider Free Agents
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It has been no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve the outlook and future of the franchise. After finishing at the bottom of the AFC West division while only bringing in four wins on the year, the new leadership brought in to Las Vegas has already begun a tireless process this offseason.
The Raiders did extend safety Isiah Pola-Mao on Monday for the next two seasons after his impressive year with the franchise in 2024. As for the future of the other Raider players who are set to hit free agency, general manager John Spytek revealed that a plan is in progress.
"I wouldn't say we know the 100% plan, we are working on that right now with Tom Delaney and the scouting department," Spytek said. "We played the Raiders this year so I know the roster well. I think we got kind of a loose plan in place, we're still spending a ton of time with Pete {Carroll} and the coaches to make sure everything alines up and we got spots for them. We still got two and a half weeks to figure that stuff out."
It will be crucial to the success of the Raiders next season in who they decide to retain from the current list of free agents they have. A major player that the Raiders should look to bring back is Robert Spillane, who has been one of the most consistent players since putting on the uniform.
Other free agents such as safety Marcus Epps, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, and Alexander Mattison, just to name a few, are players to consider to bring back. If the external outlook on the Raider franchise is negative, it will be hard to get free agents to join the cause. It is vital they take care of business at home before searching externally.
That being said, there are several free agents that the Raiders have been linked to and predicted to sign all offseason. Once the NFL Draft Combine concludes, the Raider Nation should continue to keep a close eye on what the plan is for the team they love so dearly.
