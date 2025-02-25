BREAKING: Raiders GM John Spytek Drops Huge Take on AI Scouting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have an absolutely pivotal offseason ahead of them, as they have a bunch of issues up and down their roster and must find a way to rectify them.
Of course, it won't be easy to plug all of the holes. The Raiders can't just do it in one fell swoop. It's about the process, and that begins at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
Raiders new general manager John Spytek took the podium in Indianapolis on Tuesday to answer questions ahead of the combine, and during his time speaking with reporters, a very interesting topic surfaced: artificial intelligence.
Spytek was asked about the usage of artificial intelligence to help with scouting, and he provided a very interesting answer.
"This is something that we, Mark [Thewes] and I, have talked a lot about too, and we're looking to kind of build that space out and assist any way it can," Spytek said.
This is definitely a new development, and surely, Las Vegas will not be the only team trying to utilize it. But it could represent a major boon to the Raiders going forward.
"You know, we've got an interesting ownership group where some of them kind work in that tech space, too," Spytek added. "So we're kind of just at the genesis of that and coming up with ideas, but I hope it can be a big part of what we do to make us much more efficient."
Scouting is difficult enough as it is, so being able to employ technology to assist throughout the whole process will definitely be significantly helpful for Las Vegas.
Spytek absolutely seems incredibly sharp, and it should be noted that his first NFL job was as a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2007. He also served in similar capacities for the Denver Broncos before later taking on much more involved roles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most recently, Spytek has been serving as the Buccaneers' assistant general manager before taking the job as Raiders general manager.
We'll see if Spytek and Las Vegas can hit big in this upcoming NFL Draft to infuse some significant talent into the roster.
