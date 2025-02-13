Analyst Praises New Raiders GM John Spytek Talent Evaluation
The Las Vegas Raiders new general manager John Spytek may be in his first year as a general manager, but he is not new around the block of football. The Raiders new leader knows a thing or two on how to bring in talent.
Previously with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he served as the Assistant General Manager (2023-24), Vice President of Player Personnel (2021-22) and Director of Player Personnel (2016-20), his expertise is only on the rise with Las Vegas.
Spytek's first year with the Raiders will be his 23rd year in the NFL, and he has come along way from his days at the University of Michigan. While many could call bias on Tom Brady's impact to bring in Spytek, his evaluation of talent speaks for itself, according to Fox Sports' Carmen Vitali.
"What I've really appreciated about Spy, which preceded Brady and will continue with the Raiders is how good of an evaluator he is," Vitali said. "He is an incredible evaluator of talent, at both the collegiate levels and the NFL pro scouting. He was Jason Licht's right hand man."
Now in a position where he can be the one calling the shots on draft day, Spytek's expertise should help the Raiders search for the next big thing. The Raiders hold onto the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and whether or not they select a quarterback, Spytek and the scouting team will have the best interest at hand for the future.
"If you look at the Buccaneers draft, they are getting starters, cornerstone players in the third, in the fourth, in the fifth round sometimes," Vitali said. "It's an incredible asset when you have such limited picks. You can count on a guy like Spy to get you someone who is going to be a contributor to your team."
The Raiders struck gold without Spytek taking tight end Brock Bowers in the first round. Now with the praise from Vitali, the Raiders general manager and the scouting department could have the ability to get starters for 2025 this summer.
