Why Raiders Should Not Spend Significantly in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the transactional period offseason to begin, as the busiest weeks are to come.
The Raiders are in an excellent financial position, holding the second-most cap space in the NFL. Only the New England Patriots have more.
New general manager John Spytek has lots of flexibility this offseason. He can quickly turn things around and make this team a contender if he plays his cards right.
With over $92 million to spend, Spytek could sign almost every free agent under the sun if he wanted to.
However, throwing money at any player that breathes may not be the best idea.
Teams that have spent erratically have not always seen success as a result. The Raiders must address many positions when free agency begins, but they should choose which players they feel fit their culture wisely.
For example, the Raiders must improve their run game. Does that mean they should sign Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones to a multi-year contract worth more than $10 million annually?
No. Just because they can spend the money doesn’t mean they should.
To a similar point, the Raiders should not throw a major bag at Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The former top-3 pick is expected to earn a major payday for his efforts last season.
However, it is unknown whether Darnold will replicate his performance elsewhere in 2025. His reclamation was widely aided by playing in Kevin O’Connell’s quarterback-friendly system.
For that reason, the Raiders should avoid signing Darnold to a big-money deal.
The Raiders have spent money on bad contracts that have not worked out in the past, like wide receiver Tyrell Williams and cornerback DeAngelo Hall. They must avoid making similar mistakes by acting too hastily during the free agency period.
Now, this does not mean the Raiders should penny-pinch in free agency. They just should be smart about who they sign and how many players they sign.
Spytek knows he must be smart with the Raiders’ money, so expect him to approach free agency in a prepared and calculated manner.
The Raiders have a chance to turn things around and be a competitive team if Spytek handles free agency correctly. Let’s see if he does.
