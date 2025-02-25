BREAKING: Raiders GM Spytek Sounds Off on Crosby's Future
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Maxx Crosby is the face of the Las Vegas Raiders and quickly becoming a pillar for the franchise on a historical scale.
With questions about his contract looming overhead during the 2025 NFL Combine, general manager John Spytek made it clear that the Silver and Black want Crosby in their future.
"I don't want to make any predictions or speak to [much] about that," said Spytek. "I would say I have an immense amount of respect for Maxx. No.1, the way he plays the game, the passion he plays with, Pete and I have talked about, I mean, we want that to be what a Raider looks like and he's a great shining example of that, too. And he's also really skilled and talented player on top of it too, so, I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here and I think that's what he wants too. We'll just go forward with that in mind."
ESPN's Dan Graziano previously reported that it seemed like Crosby would sign an extension to stay in the desert.
"An extension that moves Crosby in line with the other top edge rushers in the NFL is probably the correct solution, and even with the Raiders under new management for the second offseason in a row, I'd expect them to treat Crosby like the franchise cornerstone that he is and get that extension done. He had 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures over 12 games in 2024," Graziano wrote.
Crosby is the perfect Raiders player for a regime that wants to compete at all costs, as Carroll made it clear that competing would be the identity of his team during his introductory press conference in January.
"It's about competing. It's about being the best you can possibly be with what you have to work with, and taking on the challenges of it and all that goes into making that happen for the players. It's the relationships with the players," said Carroll. "It's building the mentality that everybody that comes to our program has a unique quality that makes them [who they are], and I'm going to try to figure out what that is and find a way to bring that to the surface. And in doing so, you give everybody the chance to be as good as they can possibly be. That's what this is about to me. It hasn't been about just the rings. It's been about much more than that."
