Tom Brady and Raiders GM John Spytek's To-Do List
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason needing a general manager and head coach after firing Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce days after the season's final game. It became evident that finding their replacements became the organization's top priority early this offseason.
After Ben Johnson turned Tom Brady and the Raiders down, the Raiders pivoted to their general manager search, landing on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek. Then, they hired former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as their new head coach.
Spytek has been with the Buccaneers since 2016 and has served as the team's assistant general manager since 2022. Carroll has not coached since 2023 but brings an immense amount of experience and credibility to the Raiders' head coach position.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, "for the past nine seasons, Spytek played a significant role in the personnel decisions, both in the draft and free agency, by Bucs general manager Jason Licht."
He will now be tasked with leading the Raiders' roster into a winner, a step up from his role with the Buccaneers over the past few years. Spytek has successfully worked closely with Brady on personnel matters in the past and aims to do so again in Las Vegas.
Still, the Raiders have particular needs that the front office must address. Some are more critical than others, and some are more obvious than others. In addition to adding a quarterback in the NFL Draft or free agency, the Raiders have many more issues that are nearly just as crucial.
In addition to quarterback, Spytek must do all he can to keep the talent the Raiders have on the roster that are set to become free agents. While the Raiders will have to let some players walk, some players are not as replaceable as others.
While looking to improve, the Raiders must not make the mistake of making moves as if no talent is already on the roster. The Raiders have 17 unrestricted free agents and money to spend this offseason.
Linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are players the Raiders must reasonably try to retain. Along with other Raiders free agents, safety Tre'von Moehrig, defensive ends Malcolm Koonce, and K'Lavon Chaisson are other players the Raiders would be wise to bring back next season.
The Raiders cannot be so hungry for change that they underrate the quality talent already on the roster.
Las Vegas must address their depth issues along the offensive line and at the cornerback position via free agency, the draft, or both. These two needs were also present last offseason, as the Raiders were rumored to be interested in addressing both position groups in last season's draft.
While the Raiders' offensive line improved over the second half of this season, the unit still needs help, and they are only a few quality pieces away from a solid offensive line.
The Raiders should consider adding to their linebacker group. Depth at linebacker is already a need, but it becomes even more pressing if they cannot retain Spillane or Deablo.
Las Vegas has plenty of other issues that must be confronted this offseason, but retaining key free agents and filling glaring holes on both sides of the ball should now be at the top of Spytek and the Raiders' to-do list.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.