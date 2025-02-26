Raiders GM Refuses to be Pressured into Drafting a QB
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in general manager John Spytek to help put together a much more competitive roster than the one that has taken the field for the Raiders over the past two seasons.
Although the Raiders have made necessary changes in their front office, they will now begin changing their roster via the draft and free agency. Spytek played a significant role in helping draft competent football players during his previous stop.
The Raiders' roster needs plenty of attention; much like last season, the Raiders will have to choose between drafting for need or drafting the best player available. However, unlike last season, the Raiders have a much better idea of the future for everyone involved.
Spytek elaborated on how he plans to address the team's many holes this summer. The Raiders must have a successful draft haul. The Raiders could be further along than anyone thought. Still, the Raiders must assemble a solid draft this offseason.
"Yeah, I don't go down that route too much. I think that's too siloed off. I mean, I think we're going to make the best decision for the Raiders. And yes, we're not going to pass on elite talent because we maybe have a couple guys at that spot, but we're certainly not going to just force picks because we need a player, whether the public thinks that or we think that," Spytek said.
"I've been a part of doing that before. I've had a chance to be around guys like Ron Wolf in my career, like they have all told me, my experience has told me you do that, you just draft for need, you will draft guys way too early, and you'll regret it, and you'll watch other guys that you may have wished you took in a different position have great careers, and you'll be like, 'If I just would have done that.' So, to me, it's more about team building. What's best for the Raiders? How can we make this work? It's not about collecting talent, and it's not about just filling a roster out either."
