Raiders Connected to Sleeper QB Option
The Las Vegas Raiders might have one heck of a time filling their need at quarterback this offseason, as there are plenty of potential options, but most aren't very appealing.
The Raiders' fall from first to sixth in the NFL Draft order was certainly frustrating, as it may have removed them from the conversation for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
Las Vegas may still have a chance at landing one of the two signal-callers due to some speculation that both Sanders and Ward may be slipping, but the Raiders probably cannot depend on one of them falling to them at No. 6.
Trading up is obviously a possibility, but again, Las Vegas will be painting itself into quite a corner if that is its only option.
So, what will the Raiders do? They could always sign or trade for a veteran quarterback this offseason and then potentially draft a signal-caller in the later rounds, and one interesting potential draftee has emerged for Las Vegas in that respect: Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord.
Vic Tafur of The Athletic feels that McCord may ultimately end up being an option for the Raiders this April, which would certainly be intriguing.
"The Raiders could also wait for a young gun in the draft, depending on their impressions of Jalen Milroe, Kyle McCord and Tyler Shough," Tafur wrote.
McCord spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Ohio State, where he was actually much-maligned (and unfairly, I might add). He then transferred to Syracuse last year, and in one season with the Orange, he threw for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The 22-year-old may very well be one of the most underrated quarterback prospects in this draft class. What he lacks in mobility he makes up for in arm talent, and he plays the game with an edge, which is something the Raiders need on the offensive side of the ball.
McCord could end up flying off the board on Day 2, so Las Vegas would probably need to be ready to spend no less than a third-round draft pick on him.
We'll see how McCord fares in the Scouting Combine.
