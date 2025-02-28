Insider Reveals Compelling Update on Raiders, Matthew Stafford
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.
There is also another way the Raiders can get a quarterback who knows how to win and play great in the biggest moments.
The Raiders can make a trade that sends them veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford and the Rams have still not committed to one another and he can be on the trade block soon.
NFL Senior National Writer Peter Schrager gave an update on the Stafford situation.
"The truth of the matter is the league year starts in March 12th. You cannot even make a trade till March 12th, said Schrager on Good Morning Football. "The reason everybody is talking about it is because it is the buzz here at the combine. "The teams are here. The Raiders are here, the Giants are here, guess who is not here, the Rams are not here."
"The Rams are out in Los Angeles and [general manager] Les Snead is in Los Angeles and of course you got [head coach] Sean McVay out in Los Angeles and so is Matthew Stafford."
"Here is my latest on everything that is going on there. As I talked to all sides on this, there has been a lot of conversations in the last 24 hours between Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford directly. There is expected to be another conversation today."
"I would expect the more conversation they have and it is the two of them, it is not agent talking to him. It is the quarterback and the coach. The more they can talk and get on the same ground, the better chance it is for Matthew Stafford to return to the Los Angeles Rams."
"I will note this, the money might be different if he goes to the Raiders, goes to the Giants, or goes to team X, than it would be with the Rams. It might be he has to take a little less to come back with the Rams other than him uprooting his entire life and starting it new and trying to start at 37 on a team that has not been to the playoffs in the last couple of years."
"I would think the longer this goes on, yeah, I think it actually helps the Rams, but I also think the next 48 hours are going to be very important as far as communication, coming to terms, and seeing whether or not these guys want to run it back one more year."
