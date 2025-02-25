Why Stafford Poses Intriguing Option For Raiders
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.
There is also another way the Raiders can get a quarterback who knows how to win and play great in the biggest moments.
The Raiders can make a trade that sends them veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford and the Rams have still not committed to one another and he can be on the trade block soon.
Stafford would be an instant fix with the Silver and Black. He is on the back end of his career but showed us all that he is still a top quarterback in the National Football League.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about a scenario involving Stafford in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is an interesting scenario because he is still playing at a much better level than Aaron Rodgers. Playing at a much better level than Kirk Cousins," said Carpenter. "I do not think you want either of those."
"I think the more money of his contract that the Raiders are willing to eat the less the Rams would want. So, I think if the Raiders came in and said listen we are going to cover a huge chunk, I think they can get him for a three [3rd-round pick]."
"I know that is not conventional wisdom, I am just telling you what people around the NFL think. People around the NFL believe this is a relationship headed for a divorce. Of course, they are going to say, we want a one [first-round pick]."
"I am telling you we can give a one for Matthew Stafford, I would not do it. And I love Matthew Stafford. Out of all the veterans I like him the best and then go get a younger quarterback and you let him help develop Aidan [O'Connell] and that young quarterback."
"I think the more the Raiders are willing to eat, they have the salary cap, I think the absolute best position therein to get him. I have talked to other people who told me the more I think that the Raiders are willing to eat the lower the draft pick."
