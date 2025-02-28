Raiders Owner Mark Davis Continues to Prove Outsiders Wrong
Each offseason, players from each National Football League team anonomously vote on everything from the quality of the food the team serves at their facilities to how their families are treated. It is a open and honest report card from the players on their respective teams.
Players submit their answers to the NFL Players' Association, knowing they can respond freely without concerns of pushback from their team. The annual surveys allow players to speak their minds and sometimes create change within an organization.
The Raiders' results were overwhelmingly positive despite their 4-13 campaign. Robert Zeglinski of USA TODAY recently released his list of the seven biggest revelations from the NFLPA's report cards each team gets during the offseason, including the Raiders' grades.
Zeglinski listed that the Raiders players gave owner Mark Davis such a positive grade, proving that perception is not always reality. Davis often takes criticism from those outside the organization looking in, but the Raiders' report suggests those critiques may be unfair.
"Here, again, we have another example of the outside noise not matching what happens behind the scenes. Ask any regularly dialed-in NFL observer about Raiders owner Mark Davis, and they will probably say he's a bumbling product of nepotism with a bowl haircut fit for a 10-year-old child, not a 69-year-old adult man," Zeglinski said.
"But that's not how Raiders players feel about Davis based on their answers on Las Vegas's report card. Not only were the Raiders No. 4 overall in player satisfaction, but Davis himself also ranked No. 6 overall amongst all owners. Across the board, Raiders players believe Davis wants to invest in them, that he contributes positively to their culture, and that he genuinely wants to win. Man, OK!
"Personally, I'm not going to stop judging books by their covers. Because that's just how I roll sometimes. But this Davis-Raiders-fan disconnect is a good lesson of where that dynamic can go awry."
Las Vegas must have a solid offseason of revamping their roster to field a more competitive team next season. They have gotten off to a respectable start with their coaching staff changes but undoubtedly have more work to do.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.