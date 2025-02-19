A Look at Raiders' EDGE Group, Impending Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow throughout free agency.
With several starters or rotational defensive players set to hit the open market, new general manager John Spytek has several decisions to make in the coming weeks.
The Raiders’ defensive ends will be an interesting position group to watch this offseason. The Raiders were a solid pass-rushing team last season, but they are still looking for a consistent edge presence across from Maxx Crosby.
Crosby is obviously locked in as the team’s franchise cornerstone, but the group is full of unknowns beyond that.
So, let’s break down the Raiders’ defensive end room and determine what decisions the team could make this offseason.
The Raiders brought back Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, which provides some continuity on that side of the ball. Graham is a good defensive coach, and the defensive scheme should remain the same.
Crosby will hold down one edge rusher spot, while the other is unknown. That spot was supposed to be Malcolm Koonce’s, but he suffered a season-ending injury before his 2024 began.
Koonce hits free agency in a few weeks, and there may not be an incredibly compelling case to be made to bring him back. He had a good second half of his 2023 season, but he was either injured or did not contribute to the defense.
Do the Raiders feel Koonce’s eight-game stretch in his third season is enough to keep him around?
The Raiders expected 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson to step into Koonce’s position and produce across from Crosby, but that did not materialize as they hoped. He improved marginally but has not lived up to expectations yet.
Instead, waiver-wire pickup K’Lavon Chaisson was the most consistent presence off the edge beyond No. 98. The former LSU star totaled a career-high five sacks and seven tackles for loss for the Silver and Black in 15 games.
Chaisson now hits free agency, but he was one of the most consistent pass-rushers on the Raiders last season. Should the Raiders bring him back?
If he can build off last season, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be back in a Raiders uniform next season.
The Raiders should expect continued development out of Chaisson. Rob Leonard has been excellent at developing defensive linemen, which was a major reason the team brought him back on this coaching staff.
Charles Snowden also hits free agency. The Raiders could re-sign him as a depth piece, as he fit well in that role last year.
If the Raiders let all three players walk, they could choose to draft a developmental prospect in the second or third round in the 2025 NFL Draft. Arkansas’ Landon Jackson and Oregon’s Jordan Burch are players that make sense.
The Raiders know that pressuring the quarterback is the best way to have a quality defense. They could choose to overhaul the defensive end room or keep the current group together.
The first week of free agency in March will tell us much more.
