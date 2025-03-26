Nailing Draft's Mid Rounds Crucial for Raiders
In January, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their head coach, signaling that they have grown impatient with consistent losing.
Carroll had 11 winning seasons in 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks. He is one of the few coaches in the NFL who knows what it takes to be part of a consistent winner at the highest level.
However, Carroll is not going to walk into Las Vegas and take the Raiders to the playoffs in year one. At least, not as the roster is currently constructed.
Despite Carroll being 73 years old, it could take a while before this Raiders’ roster is ready to compete in the AFC. General Manager John Spytek is tasked with building the team in the shape of something Carroll can work with.
That’s why Spytek must nail the mid and late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. The previous Raiders’ regime did a solid job of that last season, and now it’s time to build on it.
Spytek has a keen eye for college talent, as he has nailed many draft classes that helped turn the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into one of the top rosters in the NFC. He has found impressive mid and late-round gems that have become contributors on a perennial division winner.
He has even found undrafted free agents who have helped contribute, including defensive back Christian Izien. In fact, half of the Bucs’ 10 highest-graded defenders on Pro Football Focus were third-round picks or later.
As the great Rick Gosselin says, the best drafting teams nail the later rounds. Those are the rounds that the best teams build the foundation of their rosters.
The Raiders have struggled to find long-term options through the draft in recent years. They will not become a contender if they cannot build home-grown talent.
Las Vegas has found a few solid first-round picks, but it must find the best players on the second and third days of the draft to beef up the rest of the roster. There is nothing more important than depth.
As the Raiders begin a quasi-rebuild, building through the draft is the best way to create a competitive roster. That’s why they have not won much recently.
Spytek has a chance to turn things around.
