Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Addresses a Unique Take on the QB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders are having a tremendous offseason as they guide the franchise toward success.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast answers many of your emails and questions, including a highly successful NFL OC's take on the current quarterback situation.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Here is a partial transcript from the Pete Carroll and John Spytek introductory press conference.
Q: You guys have both won Lombardis, won with different style of quarterbacks, but for you, what are non-negotiables that you're looking for in your leader, your quarterbacks?
Spytek: "I'll go back to that. I had a chance to be around in my opinion the greatest player ever, and it was a love of the game and a competitive desire that just didn't allow him to quit. He was never out of a fight. He was willing to do things that the ordinary football player or person wasn't willing to do. We're going to turn over every stone to find that leader for this team, too. There are just going to be certain requirements of the job, and it doesn't necessarily take the strongest arm or the best thrower. It's the guys that will push their teammates to a place that's uncomfortable, that will give almost anything to win. That's what the best ones do, and we're going to find one of those."
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I would add to that that it's our mission to build this football team up around the quarterback position. It isn't the only spot. We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us and to see clearly, and we're going to lean on Tom [Brady] as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He's that unique. But the quarterback position is one of the positions on the team, and we've got to make it all fit together well. I've had pretty good success with my quarterbacks in the past. You can go all the way back to college days and they've all turned out to be really extraordinary members of our club. There's a way to embrace the challenge that the quarterback has from the rest of the football team, as well. We need to support our guy, and we need to do what we can to make that work. It's really about making a great football team around the quarterback position. Coach [Bill] Walsh taught me a long time ago that it's the hardest position in professional sports to play, so we need to make it as easy for them as possible. So we'll go about doing that by running the football, protecting them, taking care of the ball, playing great defense, and kicking the football when we want to kick it. There's a lot that goes into this, but to think about how fortunate we are to have Tom Brady with us, it's just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Q: You've accomplished everything that you could accomplish in this business. Why is it that you wanted to seek a new challenge, and what is it about this challenge that interested you?
Coach Carroll: "It's never been about accomplishments. It's never been about that. It is about the game and loving it and playing. I really have realized, again, in this year, when you get a year to take a step away from it, it's incredibly valuable. My last time I stepped away from it was the year after New England. I stayed out a year, and the next thing happens, and I went to USC. To me personally, the rest was history. It hasn't been about trying to win the championship games so that I can put that banner or that ring in my drawer. It's not about that. It's about competing. It's about being the best you can possibly be with what you have to work with and taking on the challenges of it and all that goes into making that happen for the players. It's the relationships with the players. It's building the mentality that everybody that comes to our program has a unique quality that makes them them, and I'm going to try to figure out what that is and f ind a way to bring that to the surface. And in doing so, you give everybody the chance to be as good as they can possibly be. That's what this is about to me. It hasn't been about just the rings. It's been about much more than that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE