PODCAST: What Will the Raiders Do at #6 Overall in the NFL Draft
This year, the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but the anticipation is as hot as the August summer in Las Vegas.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast answers many of your questions and emails, including what I think the Silver and Black will do with the #6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Additionally, here is a transcript of some of the new MLB Elandon Roberts comments after signing his contract:
Q: What attracted you to Las Vegas? And what conversations have you had with Pete Carroll in terms of his vision for your role here?
Roberts: "Well, to answer your first question, I mean, it's the Raiders. What wouldn't attract anyone to the Raiders? Just the foundation that was set with this organization way back, even before my time. But also, I'm a guy that, I like to earn everything. So, what me and coach [Pete Carroll] talked about, we'll just keep that between me and coach. I’d rather go out there and earn it. And the first side of that is earning it from a standpoint of getting in the building, earning my coaches trust, earning my teammates trust, earning the organization’s trust, and then from that point what I do in the building and being able to bring that product to Sundays, I'll eventually earn the city of Vegas and the Raider Nation trust. And hopefully I'll get your guys trust so y'all don't beat me up too much."
Q: Robert Spillane a couple years ago made the same jump, same position, Steelers to Raiders, and had his best years here. Is there something about the Steelers culture that just probably translates well to being a Raider? And what goes into that?
Roberts: "I don't know, man, I just think it's a coincidence. I started off in New England. That's where Robert [Spillane] is now. So, maybe me and Rob need to talk a little bit, man, and just get acquainted with each other and whatnot. But, man, one thing about Spillane, he's a great inside linebacker in this league. It was a reason why he was able to do the things he was able to do here. And there's a reason why he was able to, obviously, do what he did in free agency. I wish him nothing but the best."
Q: You've overlapped with Rob Leonard down in Miami when you were there. I know he wasn't your position coach, but does that familiarly help just help just having some continuity on that side of the ball?
Roberts: "Yeah, most definitely. Me and Robbie [Rob Leonard] is real close. Me and PG [Patrick Graham], he's never been my actual coach, but it's like, right when I got to New England, he left, right when I got to Miami, he left. Me and Brian Flores are real close, not just as a coach-player, but as, like, we have a big brother-little brother relationship. I really look up to him. So, him and Pat Graham’s relationship and how he feels about PG, it felt like I always knew PG. I have familiar faces, one of the assistant linebacker coach, Ty [McKenzie], he was with me in Miami. Also, KJ [Keyon Jackson], he was the assistant D-line coach, he was with me in Miami. So, it's definitely some familiar faces and stuff like that brings some - you know when you go into a new spot you don't know nobody, so you're really not that comfortable and you got to get to know everybody. So, knowing some people in the building brings a certain level of calmness. But at the same time, my job is to get with everybody in the building, learn their name, learn their faces, get to know all my teammates, because at the end of the day, it's like when you're in a marriage, it's two people trusting each other. But offense, defense and special team is a whole different 11 on that field at one time, trusting each other. So, I got to be able to get the trust of my teammates, and that starts when obviously OTAs start. Today, I'm going to hit up all the inside backers and a few other people on the defense, just to introduce myself and open my line up right away, and not waiting until OTAs and stuff like that, because that's what it takes to get the goal that we want to get accomplished."
