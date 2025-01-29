Why Robert Spillane's Leadership Has Been Huge for the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane has been a great addition to the franchise. Since becoming a Raider, Spillane has been one of the best linebackers in the National Football League. Spillane has also been one of the best defensive players for the Silver and Black. Spillane has been a tackling machine over the last couple of seasons.
One great quality that Spillane has brought to the Raiders in his two seasons is his leadership. Spillane is the signal caller for the Raiders defense and takes pride in that. Spillane leads both on and off the field. Last season saw that come to life even more because of all the key injuries to multiple starters on the defense side of the ball.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked to Spillane about his leadership in an exclusive episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"For me to be able to have the voice I have with my teammates, I need to establish a relationship and have that one-on-one communication throughout the offseason throughout the OTAs," said Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. "To get to know people and get to understand what makes them tick. If you do not know what your teammates are going through, you are never going to be able to get through to them. I like to know people on a personal level. Their family members, to know what people are going through."
"And gives me the right to say, here this is what I think you need to be doing going forward. My teammates know that I do not want absolutely nothing from them besides hard work and I want everything for them and their families and their future kids or their kids. I tell them that. I do not need anything from you, I am your teammate, and I just want your hard work, passion, and love for the game. And then we can work on anything else from there."
"You can work on footwork, you can work on hand placement, you can work on weight room activities, but you are never going to be able to get through to the guy unless he trusts you and loves you. And understand you only want what is best for him. I try to get to know my teammates, love my teammates, I have built respect for anyone that walks in the door in the NFL."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE