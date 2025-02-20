What the Raiders, NFL Think About Texas QB Quinn Ewers
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black. Raiders owner Mark Davis has put his trust in his football people, and now they look to deliver the right quarterback for their organization.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about one quarterback that the Raiders can take a swing in the draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about Quinn Ewers. This is a guy that would not shock me if they took higher than the numbers, I am going to give you," said Carpenter. "They got Ewers as a fifth-round guy. Some even have him a little lower and some have him in the fourth."
"First of all, he is a shortstop type of player. It does not mean his form is bad but under pressure he can throw the ball sidearm, he can throw some under handed meaning he is versatile ... Another good thing about him is that he is a pure passer ... He is probably the best RPO [Run-Pass-Option] fake quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft."
"One guy said it is not uncommon to be watching his film and watching the ball go one way and he still has it. He said that he is so good at the RPO, he so good at the play action, so good at the fakes."
"His weakness is struggling with pass read after his first read. After he gets passed his first read, he gets in trouble reading the field ... When his first read is taken away the next read is questionable ... This is where Quinn gets in trouble. He struggles with ball security. Meaning people can knock the ball out of his hands ... Under pressure he is weak. A lot of people think he is going to go a lot higher than that fifth-round grade."
