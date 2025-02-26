BREAKING: Raiders Ranked High in NFLPA Vote
The Las Vegas Raiders got great news about their organization on Wednesday. The Raiders were ranked in the top 5 for players treatment by the NFLPA.
It is no secret that owner Mark Davis wants his Raiders franchise to have the best available facilities, practice fields, and much more for his team. Davis does an outstanding job giving his players everything they need to be successful.
"NFLPA Survey: 1,695 players rank player treatment ... Top: Dolphins, Vikings, Falcons, Raiders, Chargers.Bottom: Steelers, Jets, Browns, Patriots, Cardinals. Jumps: Commanders 32nd to 11th, Falcons 25th to 3rd, Chargers 30th to 5th. Owners ranked," said Sports Illustrated Senior NFL writer Albert Breer on X/Twitter.
"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras," said the NFLPA.
"1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league."
The Raiders received a B+ in treatment if families, an A on food and dining area, an A+ on nutrition and dietician, an A- in locker room, an A in training room, an A- in training stuff, an A+ in weight room, and an A in strength coaches.
For head coach, the Silver and Black received an A- and for team travel and ownership they received an A.
The highest percentage from the weight scale comes from the head coach at 10 percent and the club owner at 15 percent.
"You don't have to just build a new facility," NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. "Just be responsive. And we see [the owners] are being responsive."
"The standard is rising, the floor is rising more than ever before," said JC Tretter, the NFLPA's chief strategy officer.
The Raiders have established themselves as a great destination for any player to come and find success in Las Vegas. The survey can benefit the Raiders when they are looking for their free agents next month, and they know they have a lot of good qualities to offer.
Davis has done an outstanding job taking care of his players. coaches, and their families.
