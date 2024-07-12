Raiders Owner Mark Davis Giving Team, Fans Everything in Attempt to be Successful
With the Las Vegas Raiders moving training camp this year to Costa Mesa, California, a lot of credit has to go to Raiders owner Mark Davis for making this move. This move will cost him a lot of money.
The Raiders recently announced that the team will have two open practices in Allegiant Stadium before the season starts. This will give Raider Nation a chance to see the team practice and see their favorite Raiders for free.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Aidan Champion discussed Davis' efforts.
"He [Davis] has said this before, he is not the man that Al Davis was," Carpenter said. "We are not pretending that he is. But he is a 100 times better businessman than his father. He deserves all the credit in the world for that. He was able to move the team, get a new stadium, with no lawsuits. Now they are rolling in money, and he is spending it. Whether it is screens for the practice fields or whatever it may be ... he is moving everybody -- players, coaches -- down to Costa Mesa for training camp. It is costing him millions of dollars. You could be critical of some of the decisions he has made, and that is fair. ... But you cannot call this man cheap or say this man does not care. He is putting his money where his mouth is. And I think he needs to be applauded,"
Champion agreed.
"He's [Davis] got such a big responsibility here, and unfortunately for him, whether it is his fault or not, the Raiders have not been at that same level of success that his father had been able to accomplish," he said. " ... But he is trying. He knows what the fans deserve. If he cannot give him wins, he is going to give you the best stadium in the league, the best tailgate experience, going to give you the most access he could give you. The effort is there. He appreciates this fan base, and he should be cut a little slack for that."
