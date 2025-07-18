Raiders' Mark Davis Looks Forward to This the Most in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders made significant changes this offseason that should have an equally significant impact on the upcoming season.
Following the Battle for Vegas charity softball event, Raiders owner Mark Davis explained what he is looking forward to.
"[I am excited about] watching the games, seeing what happens and seeing some of the progress, seeing what the pieces that we put together this offseason, thats making everybody excited; seeing them work together," Davis said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted what he learned about his team so far this offseason.
"Well, we learned a lot. The whole purpose here is to figure them out, figure guys out; it's a relationship that we that we're building on, that we need to know who we're teaching and how they operate, how they function and all that. So, the whole time has been about information gathering," Carroll said.
"You would think it's all on the football field, but it's way more than that, and we've gone to great depths trying to get to understand our guys, what's important to them, what are their goals and their principles, and how they approach stuff so that we can better teach them and reach them. So, I wouldn't even know where to start. There's a million things."
The Raiders are trying to put together many new and moving parts this offseason. Doing so presents a unique challenge for Carroll and his coaching staff. Still, the well-respected coach believes the team's work ethic has improved over the offseason.
"I think work ethic, really. I think the consistency in our work ethic. We came out of the OTA phase two, when you can only go so far, you can only do so much. Then in phase three, we get to do a lot more against each other and work offense versus defense. And so they got to transfer the phase one, phase two, to the final phase into this mini camp," Carroll said.
"But even with that, there's so much restraint on them. It's really hard to do this right, because like I said, you've got to use your imagination, because you can't make the plays. So, sometimes we go a little bit too far. The league is aware of how we practice, because they know, and we had to stay within the guidelines, which we got done in good fashion."
