Raiders Announce 2022 Team Captains

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced their 2022 team captains.

Eight Silver and Black players have been announced by Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels as this year’s team captains.

Those eight players will be wearing the “C” patch this season, noting them as team captains.

The captains were voted on by players. There are three offensive players, three defensive players and two special team players this season.

"All those guys have done a tremendous job for us and look forward to their leadership as we go into the season," McDaniels said.

The following eight players will be team captains this season:

Davante Adams, Derek Carr, AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby, Duron Harmon, Mack Hollins, Kolton Miller and Denzel Perryman.

Carr, Adams and Crosby all served as captains for their respective teams last season. Harmon has served as team captain in 2017 with the New England Patriots.

Those eight players will be wearing the “C” patch for the first time this season today against the Los Angeles Chargers.

