Fantasy Stats vs. Eagles Outline Ashton Jeanty's Dead Playoff Case

The Las Vegas Raiders laid their playoff hopes to rest very early on in the 2025 NFL season. However, there was still some unfounded optimism that they could at least have a significant impact on the fantasy postseason.

This team's offense has been sorely disappointing throughout the year, under both of their offensive coordinators, Chip Kelly and Greg Olson.

Still, the Raiders at least have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, two high-profile talents who had fielded some encouraging performances at various points this season. If they could hit at the right time, they could lead their fantasy managers through the playoffs. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case in the first round, and it likely won't be in the remainder of the postseason, either.

Ashton Jeanty might be finished



1. Four catches for seven yards

After he was drafted sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, a big question mark for Ashton Jeanty was whether he could be utilized in the passing game. He didn't do much as a receiver for the Boise State Broncos, and he was mostly invisible in that arena to begin his professional career, too.

However, the Raiders figured out that getting him the ball in space would be the best way to try to maximize his talents with their abysmal offensive line this season. He's now tallied six games with at least four catches, which largely saved his fantasy prospects in PPR leagues.

One of those games was against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, he converted those four receptions into just seven yards, including one catch that went for six. Kenny Pickett might be ready and willing to get Jeanty the rock, but it won't matter if he doesn't have anywhere to go with it.



2. 24 yards after contact

Another game, another performance where nearly all of Jeanty's rushing yards came after first contact. Against the Eagles, he had just 35 yards on nine carries. 24 of them came after he was initially hit.

He has repeatedly muscled his way for extra yards this season, but the Raiders' O-line and inability to threaten defenses through the air have prevented him from breaking off any home runs.

He's only had one true breakaway rush this season, his 64-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears all the way back in Week 4.

There's a chance he could hit some explosive runs on the New York Giants' terrible run defense in the fantasy finale, but that would require his managers to survive the semifinals against the Houston Texans, who have arguably the best D in the entire league. Yikes.

