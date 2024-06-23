Las Vegas Raiders are Adding a new Scheme into Their Playbook
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is under construction going into training camp. With having a new coaching staff, a quarterback competition, and coming off a season where the offense did not successful exceed expectations, the Raiders are looking at every opportunity to improve it.
Like they say, a quarterback's best friend is a good run game to help him out. And that is what the Raiders are trying to do to help both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders approach they are taking on offense this upcoming season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The traditional zone was that players would run to an area. And as the defense and offense kind of spread it out they would go to an area then accelerate and go where they needed to go. This where the term, you have heard me use many times it is an old football term. You want your running back to be slow to the hole, fast through it. You want him to show vision and then cut and go once the hole opens up. That was the traditional zone off," said Carpenter Sr.
"Well the wide zone is essentially the same opinion of the spread passing attack. We do not have to just keep our guys between the tight ends. We want to be able to utilize the entire field... Essentially the wide zone offense wants to use the entire field. Make that defense work very hard. Now, this is important, and you will see this a lot, if the offense substitutes then you have to let the defense substitutes... You will see defenses fake injuries when offenses are not going to make any changes in their personnel... Kolton Miller is actually going to get better in this system. He is already one of the best in the NFL but with his athleticism this plays to his strengths. This is brilliance on the part of AP. Understanding as a defender the wide zone is very difficult to defend. And number two, Kolton Miller is our best offensive lineman he is really athletic what about adding some wide zone here. And that is what they liked about [Luke] Getsy," said Carpenter Sr.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.