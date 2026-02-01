Raiders Legend Marcus Allen Knows What to Do with Top Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and more than a few roster positions that need added talent.

Raiders' Legend Speaks

Raiders legend Marcus Allen recently shared his thoughts on what Las Vegas should do with the top pick in the draft. Las Vegas has a bad offensive line and plenty of holes on their team that a quarterback will not help fix, which factored into Allen's thoughts on the subject.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Ifyou’re really good at the line of scrimmage, and I’m not going to ever back down from this. Yes, I gained 2,000 yards in college and stuff, but I had guys up front that made it happen. Yes. And after maybe breaking the line of scrimmage, the rest was up to me. But those guys are the guys that make things happen. You can ask every great running back, you can ask every great quarterback that has played the game," Allen said.

“Pass protection, not have to worry about the blind side, not have to worry about guys in your face, is something that is such a luxury, right? And not everyone has it and stuff, but if you look at the lines that are actually playing now in the Super Bowl, very good lines. They can run the ball, they can they can pass, block, and the quarterbacks have time to throw the ball, but if you don’t, oh man, all hell breaks, folks.”

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders yielded the worst offensive line in the league this season. Injuries and poor positional coaching led to the demise of the unit and the team as a whole. Las Vegas struggled to get going on offense all season, primarily because it lacked a competent offensive line.

Shortly after the offseason began, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted that his first-ever pick as a general manager, Ashton Jeanty, had a productive season but still needs help from the offensive line to excel. Quarterback is just as much predicated on offensive line play as running back.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential," Spytek said.

The Raiders' improving their line would only help them make good on the prior investments Las Vegas' front office made on the offensive side of the ball over the past few seasons. Allen, like any great running back, knows just how valuable a team's line is. Still, minus a huge offer, take Mendoza.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) winces in pain in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

