Las Vegas Raiders Listed Among NFL's Most Valuable Franchises

The Las Vegas Raiders move to Sin City has paid off enough to have them rise within the top ten most valuable NFL franchises.

In the latest report by Forbes, Raiders owner Mark Davis has his Raiders jumping to the 9th spot of the most valuable NFL franchises.

It was revealed the team is valued at $5.1 billion and has an operating income of $116.5 million, according to Forbes’ NFL team value list for 2022.

Compared to last year Forbes’ annual NFL team valuation list, which had the Raiders ranked 16th in the list, with a franchise value worth $3.415 billion, but would have an operating income of -$5.1 million.

This year, the Raiders were among one of four teams who increased in value by over 40 percent, 49 percent to be exact, and all thanks to sponsorships and ticket sales.

“The Raiders are a hot ticket in Sin City. In 2021, they played their first game at Allegiant Stadium in front of fans and generated the most gross ticket revenue ($78 million) in the league. Demand to see the Silver and Black remains strong. The team has the highest ticket demand on the secondary market for this season,” noted in the Forbes report.

Indeed, in the Raiders first season with fans allowed inside Allegiant Stadium, the team generated and led the NFL in ticket revenue last season with $119 million.

“According to TicketIQ, the Raiders have the most expensive secondary market average price in the NFL, at $691. That's $10 more than the Tampa Bay Bucs and more than $150 more than the next three teams (division rival Denver Broncos, $540), New England Patriots ($521) and Green Bay Packers ($517),” Forbes added in their report.

“The 2022 average secondary market ticket price is up from $578 in 2021 and $246 from the last season in Oakland. Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium are destination events for many NFL fans outside the Las Vegas market, so there's a busy ticket reseller scene."

"Raiders owner Mark Davis estimated that 50-55 percent of the season ticket holders are from the Las Vegas market, with the balance from Southern California (12-15 percent), Northern California (12-15 percent) and other locations around the country.”

Past Rankings

In one of their lowest points, the 2015 Raiders’ value was listed at $1.4 billion, which ranked 31st in the league.

Fast-forward to 2018, the franchise nearly doubled and ranked 18th and valued at $2.42 billion.

In 2019, they saw one of their biggest jumps in value, as they came in 12th at $2.9 billion, a 20 percent one-year change.

The following year saw a small change, in 2020, the franchise remained at 12th, with a value of $3.1 billion.

Sitting at the top of the list is once again the Dallas Cowboys, worth $8 billion.

The Cowboys continue to be the most valuable team in all of sports, and with the help of lucrative sponsorships, they were the first team to generate over $1 billion in revenue.

The Raiders have gone a long way since former owner Al Davis bought the team for $180,000 in 1966 and with the support of Raider Nation the team is now considered one of the most valuable franchises in the world.

