Las Vegas Raiders Get Physical in First Practice with Pads
Real football was played for the first time in training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. The Raiders practiced for the first time in pads. This is what players, coaches, and fans been waiting for all offseason long.
The Raiders' coaching staff got to see what, and if anything, changed with the pads on. An important key for the first practice in pads was to keep the same intensity.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the first practice in pads on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The offense came out with a chip on their shoulder," Carpenter said. "And let me tell you right up front, defense won the day. But they have, what I believe, is the best defense in the entire NFL. ... After AP took over, the Raiders statistically did have the best defense in the National Football League. And all they did was, oh, by the way, add Christian Wilkins. So, I do not think there is any reason to expect this defense to go backwards. They are that caliber of a defense, and you know they have been doing a lot of talking, a lot of chirping. ... And the offense has heard it, has had to listen to it.
" ... The pads came on today... I think the offense showed up and showed out very well again. ... It was spirited. I think the very first drills when the pads were popping, you could see the edge on the offensive line, they were playing angry. ... It was very physical."
" ... The Raiders came out with the intention that we are going to practice running the football and that is exactly what they did. Because they have not been able to really practice running the football. It has to be done in pads. ... I would say it was 85 to 90 percent rushing. ... That young man [Dylan Laube] is a football player. And every single day, I think his team is falling in love with him. He is getting reps with the 1s and the 2s. ... They are creating places for him to be on the field. He is the kind of guy that you have to credit places for him to get on the field. He is a difference maker."
