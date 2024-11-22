Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Enormity, Uncertainty of Change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are a franchise on the verge of making some big changes.
Our Hondo Carpenter dives into the sheer enormity and uncertainty to come with the future of the Silver and Black, while also answering some of the fans' most burning questions. Here is our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast:
Below is a partial transcript from interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner's most recent presser:
Q: It was your first week scheming things up for Brock Bowers. Is there anything that he's not capable of doing?
Coach Turner: "We'll find out. We'll just keep trying things and then see if he can't do it. No, I mean obviously he's a great player. I complimented him the other day just on his approach day to day. He has a great process as far as getting his body and his mind ready. He's the type player you tell him things, you give him one correction once, he never makes the same mistake again. Obviously, you see like the athleticism, the size, strength, speed and everything like that. Brock is a great player, and he's going to continue to be a focal point of what we're trying to do."
Q: Is 16 targets the design?
Coach Turner: "No, I mean obviously we're going to try to throw it to him a lot. We threw the ball probably more than we wanted to. A lot of that had to do with the way the game goes. Every game is different. And then we just had some things - obviously there's a comfort level and he was open, so Gardner [Minshew] threw it to him."
Q: You tried to get Zamir White going early on. What did you see in his carries?
Coach Turner: "We had a couple deals where they gave us a couple un-scouted looks up front. There was a little color, and I think that kind of took him off some of his tracks a little bit. I thought he was physical, ran the ball hard. We just couldn't quite get him going there."
Q: Joe Philbin sat down with Antonio Pierce before you guys gave him offensive line coach job. He talked about one of the things that stood out to him was communication. That was visibly more active on the offensive line. How happy were you with the degree of it - it was improved, was it as much for you? Do you want more? What did you think?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, I think we always want more. We had a couple plays where again, they gave us a couple un-scouted looks where your rules have got to take over, and we could have been possibly better in those instances. But it was definitely better. I mean, Jackson [Powers-Johnson] does a great job as the center kind of leading the charge that way. And we’ve just got to keep growing in that aspect. I mean, we talked about it last week as well, I mean guys got to talk and it's a two way street. It's speaking, and then you have to listen as well. And I think we're going to continue to make strides there. "
