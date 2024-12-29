Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Recaps Win Over New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS -- The Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) defeated the New Orleans Saints (5-11) by a score of 25-10 on Sunday afternoon.
The win gave the Silver and Black their fourth of the season. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell had one of his best games and rookie tight end Brock Bowers continued his ascension.
In this edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter gives you a full recap of the Silver and Black's win:
Below is an excerpt of the game recap by our own Dominic Minchella:
The Las Vegas Raiders, coming off their third victory of the season, looked to make it two in a row against the New Orleans Saints. Just one week after the Saints were shut out by the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders looked to capitalize on a struggling team.
The Raiders got the ball to start the game, as quarterback Aidan O'Connell looked to lead the Raiders to their first winning streak of the season. After an impressive first drive of the game, spanning over 17 plays, the Raiders had to settle for the field goal, after the start of the drive looked as so they would take an early touchdown lead.
The Saints and Raiders would both trade punts in their next drives, ending the first half with the Raiders still holding onto their slim 3-0 lead. Going into the start of the second half, the Saints started at Las Vegas' 30-yard line. It did not take the Saints long to show off their offense against the Raiders.
Throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau, the Saints took the lead from Las Vegas as quick into the second quarter as one could snap. The Raiders though would not hold back on trying to get back in the game.
Terrace Marshall Jr landed a huge 28-yard catch to get the Raiders back into New Orleans territory. Once again though, the Raiders were unable to land a touchdown after another impressive drive, settling for a field goal, brining them within one.
After landing within one point, the Raiders defense denied any sort of offense the Saints tried putting together, forcing them to punt for the second time in the first half. For the Raiders on offense, O'Connell couldn't find their firecracker on offense in Bowers to get them down the field. Starting the game with two completions, Bowers was finally open to gain his third reception of the game, and broke the most receiver yards in a season by a rookie tight end.
Coming out of the two minute warning, O'Connell found Bowers for 17 yards, followed by Ameer Abdullah pushing the Raiders into the red zone. Looking for their first touchdown of the game, with one minute left in the first half, the Raiders found Jakobi Meyers in the endzone for the touchdown.
