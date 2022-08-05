Raiders RBs Look Ready to Roll

If there's one thing Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels knows, it's how to build a successful offense.

So often during his time as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, that involved partnering with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady.

What McDaniels was also able to do, though, was consistently scheme together top caliber rushing offenses to support Brady and last years rookie, Mac Jones.

In six of the last seven seasons, the Patriots have had a top-10 or better rushing attack, often doing it with a rotation of running backs rather than one bell-cow.

His first season with the Raiders could very well go the same way, and the silver and black showed off their stable of backs in their Hall of Fame game win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs started the game running with authority, averaging six yards a carry on limited touches.

Rookie Zamir White would end up leading the team in rushing with 52 yards on 11 carries, showing an explosiveness in hitting the holes in front of him.

Kenyan Drake, Ameer Abdullah and Austin Walter all ended up getting in on the action, and all of the Raiders touchdowns were scored on the ground.

It was the kind of physically dominant effort that McDaniels likely dreamed of seeing in his first game as the Raiders head coach.

More importantly, it could shine a definitive light in how McDaniels plans on utilizing a wide rotation of backs, just like he did in New England.

It would likely be the best strategy to keep Jacobs fresh throughout the season, as nagging injuries has prevented him from recapturing the form he showed as a rookie.

Even when Jacobs was most effective, that still wasn't enough for the Raiders to have a top-10 rushing offense, something they haven't had since 2016.

Having multiple runners that can be effective could be the way to ensuring that happens again this upcoming season.

If it does happen, then the Raiders offense may not have a single hole for defenses to exploit this year.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin