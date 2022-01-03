Raiders-Chargers Will End the Season on Primetime

The NFL has announced the schedule for Week 18 and it has the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL has flexed the schedule for Week 18 and moved the final Sunday Night Football game to feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The announcement was released Sunday night after the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

The road to the playoffs continues for the Raiders, who are coming off a huge road win over the Indianapolis Colts. A game winning-field-goal from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson kept the Raiders' playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile the Chargers had themselves a blowout win (34-13) on Sunday over divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos.

Although having the same 9-7 record, the Chargers currently have the lead over the Raiders for a wildcard spot, after having won the regular season tiebreaker over the Raiders.

On Sunday, there will be a lot at stake for both teams, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

The final wildcard spot will be locked by the Colts if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the first time in NFL history, we will have a Week 18 schedule. Two featured games on Saturday, followed by 14 games on Sunday and Sunday's primetime game.

