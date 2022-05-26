Nevada Judge Denies NFL Bid to Dismiss Jon Gruden Lawsuit

Nevada Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's motion to get the Jon Gruden dismissed and force arbitration. The case continues in court.

The NFL was seeking dismissal of the case to force the issue into arbitration.

Former Las Vegas Raiders and Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden alleges that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell created, “a malicious and orchestrated campaign” to leak the inappropriate emails sent by Gruden between 2010 and 2018.

After the emails leaked, which saw the Gruden use a racial trope to criticize NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in 2011 and other emails with homophobic, misogynistic and sexist insults, Gruden resigned from his head coach position with the Raiders in October.

The NFL released the following statement following Wednesday’s ruling.

"We believe Coach Gruden's claims should have been compelled to arbitration, and we will file an appeal of the Court's determination,” the NFL said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “The Court's denial of our motion to dismiss is not a determination on the merits of Coach Gruden's lawsuit, which, as we have said from the outset, lacks a basis in law and fact and proceeds from a false premise — neither the NFL nor the Commissioner leaked Coach Gruden's offensive emails."

What the denial of moving the motion into arbitration means that the case will move forward in court. A trial could lead to who exactly was behind the leak, among other information.

Meanwhile, Gruden said the following outside the court.

"We are going to let the process take care of itself," Gruden said. "Good luck to the Raiders. Go Raiders. I don't have anything [else] to comment on. This process will take care of itself. It's good to be back in Vegas. I am going to see friends tonight.”

