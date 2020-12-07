Recap from Raiders 31-28 Win Against the Jets

The recap is here from the Raiders last second win against the Jets

19 seconds.

That was the time after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had overthrown wide receiver Nelson Agholor on what would have been a game-winning touchdown.

19 seconds.

That was how much time was left before the Raiders would see their season lose all hope by losing to the winless New York Jets.

But then, a miracle. On third and 10, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams inexplicably called for a blitz and left his corners on an island.

Carr would avoid pressure and step up to make one of the throws of his life to Henry Ruggs III for a 46-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

Where one play before, Raiders fans had the dread setting in for what would be maybe the most embarrassing loss in recent franchise history.

Instead, they will have elation for a play of the year candidate and for the Raiders playoff hopes still being alive.

Still, concerns won’t go away just because the Raiders managed to escape with a win.

After a good first half effort defensively, that saw the Raiders force three turnovers, including two by defensive end Clelin Ferrell, they nearly gave the game away in the fourth quarter when the Jets scored 15 points and took the lead.

The fact that the Raiders allowed 206 rushing yards to the league’s worst-ranked offense speaks to how shallow that unit still is.

It also didn’t help that the Raiders turned the ball over twice themselves, an interception on a dropped pass by Ruggs and a fumble by the receiver in the middle of the fourth quarter.

There was one thing that went right for the Raiders all day though, and that was throwing to tight end Darren Waller.

He took advantage of a good matchup to put up a career day of 13 receptions for 200 yards and two TDs.

He became only the second tight end in the last 30 years along with Shannon Sharpe to have eight-plus receptions, 120-plus receiving yards, and two-plus TD receptions in a single half of a game.

If it wasn’t for him, the Raiders probably aren’t in a position to even make a hail mary throw. He showed once again why he is one of the game’s elite talents.

The Raiders also showed though that right now they are a team with many flaws. A thin defense, an injured and lacking running game, and a need for more playmakers on both sides of the ball.

They had enough left to get though against the Jets, but against better teams, like the Indianapolis Colts next week, it’s not going to be enough if they hope to get to the playoffs.

