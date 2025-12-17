What the Odds Say About Raiders' Future QB Path

Things weren't supposed to go down like this for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the offseason, this team was a popular pick to be a spunky, borderline playoff contender, led by a renewed offense. Instead, their attack has been absolutely putrid, resulting in a 2-12 record 15 weeks into the season.

The Raiders made a flurry of aggressive, win-now moves to accelerate their rebuild. Clearly, it didn't work. Now, this franchise has to figure out how it wants to proceed moving forward. Do they tear it all down and begin anew? Or do they stick to their guns and try to flesh out the roster before running it back with the same core?

Las Vegas predicted to land a new quarterback



With just three games left in the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to draw the second-overall pick in the 2026 draft. That gives them a prime opportunity to land a transformative talent. The only team below them in the standings right now is the New York Giants, currently in possession of the first selection.

However, the Giants already have a young potential cornerstone at quarterback in Jaxson Dart. The rookie has played well enough this season to warrant at least another year to see what he can do with likely a new head coach and a healthy star wideout in Malik Nabers.

Chances are that New York will look to trade down from No. 1 and add more young talent or draft capital to address their other pressing needs instead of spending the pick on another QB.

Since the Raiders are at No. 2, they wouldn't have to give up much to move up one spot in an exchange with the Giants. There is also more than one viable quarterback prospect in this class, even if it's seen as a weaker crop overall. FanDuel has Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the best odds to go first, listed at -180.

After him, Oregon's Dante Moore is second at +250. Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. is next at +650, but then it's right back to quarterback with Alabama's Ty Simpson at +1,700.

Las Vegas doesn't even have to trade up to take a quarterback, and if it doesn't plan on it, it'd behoove the Raiders to move down instead to garner additional assets to bolster the rest of the roster. The current picture paints a vision of this team adding a new franchise cornerstone under center, though, whether it be at No. 1 or No. 2.

