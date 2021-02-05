Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jaycee Horn

Among the best corner in the draft, South Carolina Gamecock Jaycee Horn brings plenty of tenacity to the NFL Draft and has the Las Vegas Raiders attention.

When it comes to identifying the best cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, there are two clear candidates that rise to the top.

They would be Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech and Patrick Surtain II of Alabama.

In having already previewed both of them, they would be strong additions to the Las Vegas Raiders secondary if they felt like adding another young piece.

The NFL is a passing of league of course though, so there’s a chance both could be gone by the time the Raiders pick at No. 17 overall.

There is another corner that is considered to be a first-round prospect if the Raiders still wanted to go in that direction.

That would be Jaycee Horn of South Carolina, who took a huge jump in play from his sophomore to junior seasons.

Ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 261st ranked corner in 2019, Horn improved to the 29th best in 2020.

Horn recorded the first two interceptions of his college career this season and allowed only eight catches for 116 yards in seven games.

He also brings similar size to both Surtain and Farley at 6-1 and 205 pounds, making this cornerback pool flush with length.

Horn is not short on physicality either, making him an ideal fit in press coverage.

There’s a reason why Horn ranked behind Farley and Surtain. He’s not as consistent in his technique and also has to work on wrapping up better after missing several tackles this season.

Even so, Horn is a corner who is not afraid to step up to anyone across from him.

That kind of mentality would serve well under head coach Jon Gruden and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Especially for Bradley, who coached the outspoken Richard Sherman, the mentality of Horn could prove enticing in the draft.

