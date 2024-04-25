NFL Mock Draft 8.0 - Today's the Day
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tonight.
32 players' dreams will be achieved and they will begin their journeys as pros.
As we finally arrive on the day of the draft, here is our final 2024 NFL mock draft.
1. Chicago Bears (from Panthers) - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
When the Bears made this trade last March, they could have only dreamed they would land a player of Williams' talent. Now, he leads their franchise into the next era of Bears' football. Williams is a dynamic player who can make every throw and should usher in years of winning.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Commanders are starting over. They begin their rebuild by adding a Heisman Trophy winner with an incredibly strong arm and elite mobility. Daniels will try to bring winning ways back to D.C.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Patriots may find their next franchise quarterback here. Alex Van Pelt and T.C. McCartney will get their hands on Maye, and look to use his elite tools. He has great size, arm strength and a little mobility to him as well.
4. Minnesota Vikings (from Cardinals) - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Vikings trade up to get their next franchise quarterback. McCarthy has all the intangibles and leadership traits teams want in a QB. He has elite physical tools but hasn't had the opportunity to show them off. Kevin O'Connell gives him that opportunity.
5. Arizona Cardinals (from Chargers) - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Monti Ossenfort swings a trade back into the top 10 to land the best player in the class. There hasn't been a wide receiver prospect like Harrison since Calvin Johnson. He becomes Kyler Murray's favorite weapon and is immediately one of the best receivers in the NFL.
6. New York Giants - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Giants sit comfortably and select who they believe is the next-best receiver in the class. Odunze has absurd athleticism and can win at all three levels of the field.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
This pick has remained the same for eight weeks. The Titans need to address their offensive line, so they do that with the best offensive lineman in the class. Alt has elite technique and should immediately be a good pass protector in the NFL.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The first defensive player off the board, smoke has been blowing towards Latu being Atlanta's pick. Atlanta finally addresses its pass rush with the big, strong, quick Bruin.
9. Chicago Bears - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
After landing Williams, the Bears add another wide receiver for him. Nabers is incredibly explosive and can win at every level. He finished second in the country in receiving yards in 2023, just behind Odunze.
10. New York Jets - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
This pick has remained offensive line over the last eight weeks, even if the offensive lineman has changed. They finally decide on Fuaga, a big, strong, versatile player with a mean streak. He can play either guard or tackle at the next level.
11. Los Angeles Chargers - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Shortly after Nabers goes, the Chargers add a Tiger receiver in Thomas. He is a raw athlete, but his production in college was incredible in 2023. He becomes a favorite target of Justin Herbert.
12. Denver Broncos - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Broncos recently traded for Zach Wilson, but they add a rookie quarterback here. Nix was incredibly productive in his last two seasons with the Ducks with 74 touchdowns. He competes to be the starter in Denver.
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The unprecedented run of quarterbacks comes to a close. The Raiders make it six signal callers selected in the top 15. Penix was an explosive player for the Huskies in the last two seasons. He now gets to throw passes to Davante Adams.
14. New Orleans Saints - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Saints are in need of offensive line help. They land one of the top athletes at the position with this pick. Fashanu has great strength and technique and can fill in while Ryan Ramczyk recovers.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Colts land the most unique offensive prospect in this class. Bowers is an elite tight end prospect and was one of the best tight ends in the country with the Bulldogs. Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson now get to have fun with him.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
If Abraham Lucas is not ready for the season, the Seahawks can add Fautanu to fill his role. If Lucas is ready, Fautanu can slide to guard. Either way, Seattle will get great play from him.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jaguars need to find a running mate for Tyson Campbell, who has emerged as an impressive young corner. They get that in Mitchell, an explosive, competitive defensive back. They bolster their secondary in the middle of the first round.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The Bengals addressed their offensive line in the short-term this offseason, but may still want to add someone who can be a long-term option. Latham can be that and could fill in at guard for a year if they need him to.
19. Los Angeles Rams - JerZhan "Johnny" Newton, DT, Illinois
It's next to impossible to replace Aaron Donald. The Rams try to here with Newton. He is an explosive player who never takes a snap off. He may even have the pass-rush juice to fill the Donald role.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Steelers add possibly the best cornerback in this class to bolster their already great defense. Arnold has an incredibly high IQ and impressive instincts. He and Joey Porter Jr. form an elite young duo in the secondary.
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Dolphins) - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Turner inexplicably slides in this mock, so the Buccaneers trade up to get him. Turner has elite traits and has the college production to back it up. The Buccaneers get a star pass rusher for a bargain later in the first.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Eagles desperately need help in their secondary. They add the top cornerback available in Wiggins. He is long and slender but also very athletic and plays with a competitive edge. He adds some youth in their cornerback room.
23. Los Angeles Chargers (from Cardinals via Vikings & Texans) - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
A well-traveled pick, the Chargers land a versatile offensive lineman in Barton. He mostly played left tackle with the Blue Devils but can play any position on the line. The Chargers need help on the offensive line, so Barton adds that help wherever they may need him.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Cowboys lost long-time left tackle Tyron Smith this offseason, so they find his replacement here. Mims is an absurd athlete who moves impressively for his size but lacks experience. Dallas banks on his tools late in the first round.
25. Green Bay Packers - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Packers need to find someone who is going to rush the passer on the opposite side of Rashan Gary. They get that in Verse, who has a ridiculous combination of size, strength, and speed.
26. Miami Dolphins (from Buccaneers) - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Dolphins trade down and still land one of the best defensive players in the class. They let Christian Wilkins go to the Raiders, so they need to fill their interior defensive line hole. They get an explosive athlete who will immediately be a plus run-stopper.
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
After landing the best wide receiver in the class, the Cardinals land the most versatile defensive back in the class. DeJean has elite technique and athleticism and can play either cornerback or safety at the next level.
28. Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
After trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans, the Bills need to add a wide receiver badly. They add a receiver who has a chance to be a star. Mitchell has the height, weight, and speed to be a Day-1 producer for Josh Allen.
29. Detroit Lions - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Lions, hosting the draft tonight, land an extremely competitive and athletic defensive back. McKinstry is the exact type of cornerback Dan Campbell would covet. He becomes a cornerstone of Detroit's defense.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
After one Texas receiver goes off the board, another one goes quickly after that. Worthy posted the fastest 40-yard dash in history at the NFL Scouting Combine's history. Now, he gets to catch passes from Lamar Jackson.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The 49ers have a chance to truly improve their offensive line with a massive, athletic presence up front. Guyton can start from day one for San Francisco and open up running lanes for Christian McCaffery.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Chiefs conclude round one by taking one of the most technically proficient and athletic receivers in the draft. McConkey can play in the slot or outside and become a safety blanket for Patrick Mahomes.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
