NFL Sends Memo Regarding 2021 NFL Schedule

The NFL sent out a memo on Tuesday about opponents for the 2021 NFL season.

With the 2021 NFL Schedule set to be released at 5 p.m. PDT 8 p.m. EDT tonight, the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams regarding next season’s schedule.

According to the memo, all 32 NFL teams will host 10 games overall. Either nine regular-season games and one pre-season game will be played at their home venue or eight regular-season games and two pre-season games will be played at their home venue.

In addition:

- Teams will play a home and an away series against their three division opponents.

- Teams will play four teams from other divisions within their respective conference and four teams from a division in the opposing conference.

- There will be a total of three intraconference games this season.

- This season, all 32 teams will play a 17-game regular season after NFL owners agreed to expand the regular season by one game.

The full memo can be found below:

NFL memo sent out to all 32 NFL teams regarding opponents for the 2021 NFL season.

