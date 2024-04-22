Gardner Minshew II Reveals Expectations for Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders added Gardner Minshew II to their quarterback room on a two-year, $25-million contract during free agency.
Minshew is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. He can also win games for a team when he has to step into a starting role. He did that last season for the Indianapolis Colts and nearly led them to the playoffs.
Minshew comes to the Raiders looking to compete with second-year man Aidan O’Connell for the starting role. The Raiders missed last year's postseason and will be looking to return this year under Coach Antonio Pierce's full control.
The Raiders’ new signal-caller discussed his expectations for the Silver and Black this season when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“Everything I’ve heard is incredible,” Minshew said regarding Pierce. “Couldn’t get better reviews; it doesn’t even sound real. Being around him a little bit seems legit, which is really exciting. Just being around the guys in the building, everybody is on the same page. Everybody just wants to get better; everybody wants to win. I think when you do that, I think you have a chance. No matter what you have going on, no matter who’s on the roster, if everybody’s pulling in the same direction, you have a good chance.”
Minshew then went on to describe his first reaction with Pierce.
“It was in the building,” he said. “Saw him out on the field, classic bro hug, fired up, we were both bouncing a little bit. You feel the energy, man. Really excited to get after it with him.”
Minshew said he has not looked at the schedule and is more focused on working with the team to improve internally. He said he will look at the schedule in the summer to see which teams he is excited about playing.
The Raiders' signing of Minshew gives them a quality backup to O’Connell or a bridge starter before they look for their next franchise quarterback.
The Raiders are well-positioned to return to the playoffs if they can get quality quarterback play.
