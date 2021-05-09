Las Vegas Raiders Are 29th Most Valuable Sports Team in the World

According to a Forbes ranking, the Las Vegas Raiders are the 29th most valuable franchise, booking in at a value of $3.1 billion.

Forbes released their annual, “World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams” list, and the Raiders, albeit dropping down in the rankings, increased in value.

Despite the pandemic, the Silver and Black jumped from a value of $2.9 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021. Percentage-wise, the Raiders bumped up in value by 117% in the past five years.

According to Forbes, the reason for the Raiders' bump in value is due to the opening of Allegiant Stadium.

The other NFL team that recently opened a new stadium, the Los Angeles Rams, bumped up their value by 176% in the past five years. In 2021, the Rams were valued at $4 billion.

While it’s true the NFL signed a new TV contract on March 18, 2021, with CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN/ABC, and Amazon worth $113 billion over the next 11 years, Forbes said that that injection of money is not expected to raise the value of NFL teams in the short term.

All 32 NFL teams will be making $321 million per team a year from this new TV contract.

The NFL negotiates national TV contracts, including all regular-season games, as a league, diverse equally among all 32 teams. This is drastically different from the MLB, NBA, and NHL as outside of national primetime TV contracts, each individual team negotiates with a regional sports network to air regular non-primetime games.

An example of this is the Bally Sports Regional Networks, formerly known as Fox Sports Regional Networks, holding rights to many local broadcast deals with MLB, NBA, and NHL teams.

So, whenever the Raiders mention that they are an “International Brand”, remember that they are a sports team, or in other words a business worth $2.9 billion. With the Raider Nation motto, it means the Silver and Black developed into the international brand it is today.

