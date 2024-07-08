Las Vegas Raiders Players Who Are Feeling the Heat this Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making winning moves all off season long. With new coaches in the mix, new players, bringing back Raider football, and much more. Nothing but good things for the Raiders. Now the Raiders will have to put in the work and will have to just win baby.
The Raiders owner Mark Davis has put in a lot of investment into this Raiders team. With that he expects the Raiders to get back to their winning way. Whatever it takes for his Raiders to win he would do. He hired a new coach with a general manager and is taking training camp to Costa Mesa, California. Now it is time for his players to show up and put in more work.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked if Raider players are under pressure.
"I did not think you were going to start with Davante Adams," said Trezevant. "Overall, no. But I do think he is under his own again personal pressure because every player wants to win a Super Bowl. They want to play for those important games, in that sense I do think he feels a certain of hay you know time is winding down, so I think in a sense he is under pressure.
"I think he is absolutely is feeling the pressure, but it is the pressure he puts on himself. I do not think there is stress. I think there is pressure. It is one of the things that makes him chill... Great players no matter the sport, have so much more pressure on them than they feel outside," said Carpenter Sr.
"Nate [Hobbs] is under pressure because the defense needs him so badly. He covers such a wide range of the football field and so many different players he cannot have a bad season. The short answer is yes, he is under pressure," said Trezevant.
"I am going to go a step further, I think he is absolutely under pressure... With him wanting big money, I think he is absolutely under pressure. Hey when you are healthy you are a huge part of the team, but every year you miss time. He needs to go a whole season without an injury," said Carpenter Sr.
"I do not think there is no outside pressure on him [Aiden O'Connell] He puts so much expectation on him. I do not think he feels any outside stress and he certainly did not show it this off season at all," said Carpenter.
"You got to think about him in the terms of Aiden O'Connell. He has been the underdog pretty much every step of the way and he made it this far. No underdog gets this far without putting a crazy amount of pressure on themselves. So much so, that there is no amount of pressure that you could put on them that is worse," said Trezevant.
