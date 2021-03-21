Raiders Won’t Lose 2021 Draft Pick Due to COVID-19 Violations

After an appeals process, the NFL reversed its initial decision and returned to the Raiders their 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

The Raiders won’t lose a 2021 draft pick after all.

Back in November, I reported that the Raiders were fined $500,000 due to “repeated offenses” of COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined an additional $150,000 at the time.

The NFL stated that those violations included:

- Head Coach Jon Gruden’s inconsistency when wearing a mask

- Players attended the Darren Waller Foundation even early in the season, with multiple players pictured without masks

- In Week 2, the Raiders allowed an unauthorized person to enter the locker room after the game

Notably, the Raiders were stripped of their 2021 sixth-round draft pick due to multiple offenses of the league’s COVID-19 policy.

However, after the Raiders appealed the decision, the NFL reversed its decision, allowing the Raiders to keep their 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

The Saints also retained their 2021 seventh-round draft pick. They were initially stripped of the draft pick due to mask-less locker room celebration.

With that said, two teams still forfeited picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots lost a third-round pick due to the team’s media department filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline.

The Minnesota Vikings lost a seventh-round pick due to a salary cap violation.



The next question is, how will the Raiders use their seventh-round pick?

