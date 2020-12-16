TE Foster Moreau: “Be Where Your Feet Are”

Tight end Foster Moreau noted Jason Witten and the Las Vegas Raiders team's mantra this season: "Be where your feet are."

Tight end Foster Moreau does not get enough credit for his value to the Raiders.

While he is behind all-mighty tight end Darren Waller, he steps to deliver when needed.

This season, as Waller’s backup, he’s received the ball times, scored a couple of touchdowns and importantly, moved the chains four times.

As a backup tight end, his stats aren’t expected to be of high magnitude compared to Waller.

In addition, Moreau suffered a season-ending left knee injury last December.

Moreau says he’s a great season this year, including learning under one of the best veteran tight ends in the league, Jason Witten.

“This season has been great,” Moreau said. “To add to the leadership that I received last year with Frank Smith, Derek Carrier and obviously with Darren (Waller), to add Jason Witten into that mix, he’s really taught me how to be a professional and approach the game as such. I wouldn’t take this year back for anything. Kind of a mantra we preach is, “Be where your feet are” and Witten loves to say, he said it two years ago when he retired from the Cowboys after 15 years, he said, “The secret’s in the dirt” and we kind of run with that and he’s taught us how to live our lives like that. Especially in season you know, there’s no one better.”

While the modern NFL is dependent on a player’s performance in the game (just look at defensive end Carl Nassib’s healthy scratches), it’s also about the value a player like Moreau can bring to a team.

Moreau is only in his second season at the NFL. He knows how to score touchdowns, how to successfully receive the ball whenever he’s targeted. He’s a backup for one of the best tight ends in the league and is mentored by one of the best veteran tight ends in the league.

Give Moreau some time and he’ll develop into the powerhouse tight end many expect him to be.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1