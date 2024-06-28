Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Preview
The next step for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is training camp. This year, the Raiders will take training camp to Southern California in Costa Mesa, marking the first time they will hold training camp outside of Las Vegas since moving in 2020.
The Raiders will be looking to take another step in the right direction on both sides of the ball.
In training camp, this is where teams find out more about their players and if they can really play in their style of football. The full pads come on, and players will be going live for the first time this offseason.
For the Raiders, the defense will be the strong point going into camp, with the offense continuing to improve this camp. This training camp will be important for the Raiders especially with all the new players and coaches coming in this season.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about what to look for when the Raiders get training camp started on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"In OTAs and in minicamp, you are learning the footwork, but it is different when somebody's got the pads on," Carpenter said. "It is different than when Christan Wilkins is trying to blow the gap. It is different than when Maxx Crosby is doing a swim and a spin. It is different when Malcolm Koonce is coming around the corner and Tyree Wilson says, 'Here I come.' ... That is what I am looking for.
"Because, now they got to get the pads on, and then they got to practice everything they learn new in the holistic nature with pads on. ... You are going to hear a lot of reports early: 'Yep, offensive line is learning.' ... Once the pads come on is when football is really played."
The Raiders will have things to figure out going into training camp, but they will have the answers once they are down with it. It will be time to see who emerges as the starting quarterback for the Silver and Black, what defensive back will fill the other cornerback spot, and what this talented young offensive line has in store against the talented star front four of the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.