Unvaccinated NFL Players to Be Fined for COVID-19 Violations

Unvaccinated NFL players could be fined $14,650 if they violate COVID-19 protocols this season.

The report initially came from a Tampa Bay Times article yesterday which stated that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would fine unvaccinated players $14,000 every time they were found not wearing a mask or breaking COVID-19 protocol.

This policy was later confirmed by ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Laine also clarified that it isn’t a team policy but rather a league-wide NFL policy.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy later confirmed this with ESPN.

The news comes after the NFL announced late last week that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks which force a game to be rescheduled or canceled will suffer consequences. If the game cannot be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season, the team with the COVID-19 outbreak will be forced to forfeit the game.

The NFL is continuing to encourage players to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

With that said, I expect policies to change and evolve as the season gets underway especially with the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently, Los Angeles County is under a mask-mandate, requiring all people inside or outside to wear masks.

For now, the NFL will be tracking down players who break COVID-19 protocol and players will be fined.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin