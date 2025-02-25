Raiders Predicted to Make One of the Boldest Offseason Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders must add a quarterback this offseason and while they nave a number of other positions they must attend to, the quarterback position is undoubtedly their most glaring weakness at the moment.
Their lack of consistency at quarterback has led to plenty of discussion around the league about how the will address their need for an additional signal caller. John Molnar of Yahoo Sports thinks the Raiders will make one of the boldest moves of any team this offseason.
"It seemed throughout the season that Colorado QB prospect Shedeur Sanders is the Las Vegas Raiders’ main target in the draft. And by the end of the season, they were given the sixth overall pick, seemingly knocking them out of the running for him or his top quarterback counterpart in Miami’s Cam Ward. Now, this leaves new head coach Pete Carroll searching for a quarterback. Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold can be just that," Molnar said.
Molnar noted that the Raiders have money to spend and could comfortably afford to sign Sam Darnold this offseason, pairing him with a solid group of pass catchers that could improve this offseason via the draft and free agency.
"Signing Darnold to a contract similar to Baker Mayfield’s three-year, $100 million deal could work out in favor of the Raiders. Darnold would have talent around him in TE Brock Bowers, WR Jakobi Meyers, and the sixth overall pick. This would be an outstanding fit," Molnar said.
"Darnold would now get the opportunity to have more freedom than he ever had, even after a season where he led the Vikings to a 14-3 record. With the sixth overall pick, adding an offensive talent would help create a dynamic offense that could turn the outlook of the Raiders around."
The Raiders have multiple ways to address their quarterback position but must be cautious. Las Vegas has a long list of incorrect moves in the draft and free agency over the past few seasons and cannot afford to allow this offseason to be another instance of that happening.
The Raiders have a new-look coaching staff and will soon have a new-look roster, but they must ensure they move with a clear mind instead of simply reacting to the disappointment of the past few seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.