Should the Raiders Be Interested in Talanoa Hufanga?
The Las Vegas Raiders made history by extending Maxx Crosby, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It's clear that they're putting the defense in the forefront of their free agency priorities.
Crosby has solidified himself as a leader for that defense, and getting this extension done early helps everything flow smoothly. With Pete Carroll as their new head coach, it's expected that both sides of the ball for the Raiders will be amped up and ready to execute at a level not seen before in previous seasons.
They're trying to establish a winning culture, and this puts them one step closer to achieving that goal. While making sure Crosby remains happy with the team is important, they could still improve on their defense.
The San Francsico 49ers are expected to lose safety Talanoa Hufanga to free agency this off-season. The Raiders will lose Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrug to free agency, which is a hit on their depth at the safety position. Should they sign Hufanga and boost their defense?
Hufanga is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, and he has been with the 49ers all four years since they drafted him in 2021. Last season, he suffered an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season, resulting in him only being able to play seven games.
In those seven games, he was able to amass 38 total tackles. His numbers weren't impressive, but that can be chalked up to limited playing time. His healthiest season was in 2022, when he was able to play a full season for the 49ers.
In 2022, he had 97 total tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He also had nine passes defended and even scored a defensive touchdown. Hufanga showcased his ability to be all over the field; the only thing holding him back has been his health.
An interesting thing to note as to why the Raiders should sign him out of free agency is that both he and Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao attended USC together. It'll be nice to see them playing together again in the NFL, wearing the iconic Silver and Black.
The Raiders should offer Hufanga a contract because it would give them a big boost on defense, and it would fill in a position of need. He could be a Swiss army knife for their defense, utilized in various ways, either in coverage or helping out on the blitz.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.